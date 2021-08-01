Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Emraan Hashmi stuns fans with pic of his biceps as he preps for Tiger 3: 'Just another arms day'

Emraan Hashmi has been working hard to bulk up for his role in Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan. On Sunday, he shared a new picture. See here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in Tiger 3.

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been preparing hard for his role in Tiger 3. On Sunday, the Jannat actor took to Instagram to share a picture, wherein he can be seen sweating it out in the gym.

"Just another arms day," he captioned the post. Emraan Hashmi's physical transformation has left netizens in awe of his fitness.

"This is amazing. Can't wait to see you in Tiger 3," a user commented. "Killer looks," another one wrote. A third fan joked: "Lagta hai Salman bhai pitenge Tiger 3 mein is baar (It seems Salman will get a thrashing in Tiger 3)." A fourth person wrote: "I am sure you will rock in Tiger 3."

Also read: Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar told her he will call off wedding: 'If you don’t wear...'

A few days ago, he had even shared a picture of himself where he flaunted his chiselled abs, hinting he has been going through a lot of fitness routines to achieve a look for the antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.

Similarly, in December last year, he had shared a black and white shirtless picture of himself and mentioned how four of his abs were already visible. "Char abs aa gaye, doh aane baaki hain... butter chicken nahin khaaya hota, toh woh bhi dikh jaate (Four abs are now visible, had I not eaten butter chicken, two more would have been visible by now)."

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third film in the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise.

