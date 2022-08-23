Enjoyed calling Anil Kapoor nanaji after arrival of Sonam’s baby, says brother Sanjay Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared her baby news in an adorable Instagram post on Saturday. Sonam and Anand Ahuja became parents on August 20. Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor, congratulated the couple as he shared the news on Instagram. Now, Anil’s bother, actor Sanjay Kapoor, has spoken about his family’s reaction to Sonam’s baby. He also revealed what Anil likes being called after he became a grandparent. And it is not ‘nanaji’. Read more: Sonam Kapoor says Anil Kapoor ‘is scared’ about her baby boy

After Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy, many celebs, including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma sent them love via sweet social media messages. Anil, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, and other family members also shared their excitement in social media posts. Sonam’s uncle, Sanjay, spoke about Anil’s reaction to being called ‘nanaji’ after the baby’s arrival.

“It’s absolutely exciting. We were waiting for this day. It’s a double bonanza for me because Sonam’s baby boy shares his birthday with my mother-in-law. A few days ago, we went to meet the beautiful baby, his parents and grandparents — Anil and Sunita. It was nice to meet Anil and tell him, ‘Finally, you are a grandfather’. I enjoyed calling him nanaji. He laughed and said grandfather sounds cooler,” Sanjay Kapoor told Bombay Times in a recent interview.

Sanjay also added that Sonam and Anand Ahuja were ‘ecstatic’. The actor also said that his mother Nirmal Kapoor had become a great-grandmother once again. “In a span of one year, she has become great-grandmother to three babies. My nephews, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah, became proud fathers to baby girls. Mohit was blessed with a girl last year, Akshay had a daughter a few months ago, and now, it is Sonam. So, yes, it’s raining babies in the Kapoor family,” Sanjay said.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand had announced their baby's arrival on Instagram with a post that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…” The couple married in May 2018 in Mumbai, and announced Sonam’s pregnancy in March this year.

