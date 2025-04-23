Enraged Javed Akhtar says terrorists behind Pahalgam attack can't get away: ‘These mass murderers have to pay’

The terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam has jolted the country. Several Bollywood celebrities expressed sorrow over the civilians who lost their lives in the attack. Veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed his anger over the terror attack and demanded strict punishment for the terrorists. (Also Read: Javed Akhtar told Aamir Khan not to do Lagaan and Rang De Basanti: ‘Hero dhoti mein kaise ho sakta hai’) Javed Akhtar expresses anger over the Pahalgam terror attack.(AFP FILE)

Javed Akhtar strongly condemns the terror attack

On Wednesday, Javed Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) and spoke out against the terror attack that has left the country grieving. He wrote, "Come what may, whatever the cost, whatever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pahalgam cannot be allowed to get away. These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds."

Several internet users agreed with Javed and commented, "And hopefully their masters too. Need to stop playing by the rules when no one else does. It is not a gentleman's game anymore." Another commented, "Justice must prevail — not just for the victims, but for the soul of humanity itself. There can be no leniency for those who trade in terror. The world must stand united against such evil." Another X user appreciated the lyricist voicing his anger and said, "Influential people like you must come in solidarity with the people, as you have a voice that reaches masses across the country."

Farhan Akhtar, along with other Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and others, also expressed his sorrow over the attack. He wrote on Instagram, "Deeply shocked and horrified by the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This senseless act of violence against innocent lives is absolutely inexcusable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives, and I stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir during this tragic time."

About the Pahalgam terror attack

The incident happened on Tuesday at 3 pm when the terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir. Gunshots were heard in the area, following which security forces rushed there. At least 26 people lost their lives, with 20 more injured. PM Modi shortened his official visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi on Wednesday, skipping the official dinner. The country is enraged by the terror attack, demanding a swift retaliation. PM Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s “unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.