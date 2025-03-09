Javed Akhtar told Aamir Khan not to do Lagaan and Rang De Basanti: ‘Hero dhoti mein kaise ho sakta hai’

On the occasion of star Aamir Khan's 60th birthday on March 14, PVR INOX announced Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar, a special film festival commemorating the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema. The trailer launch of the film festival was attended by lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. At the trailer launch, Aamir shared that Javed Akhtar initially told him not to do some of his most celebrated films, like Lagaan and Rang De Basanti. (Also read: Special film festival celebrating Aamir Khan's legacy on 60th birthday announced) Aamir Khan and Javed Khan at the trailer launch of Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar.

What Aamir said at the trailer launch

At the trailer launch, Aamir talked about his association with Javed and said, “Javeed saab told me not to do Lagaan. He said, ‘Ye kya kar rahe ho? There is everything wrong with the film. Hero dhoti mein kaise ho sakta hai? You are wearing dhoti. Hero yaha period story mein nahi ho sakta.’ But I was convinced and I still did it (What are you doing? How can the hero be in dhoti? He cannot be a hero in period film).”

Lagaan released in 2001 and was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The Aamir Khan film went on to become a blockbuster, both commercially and critically. It was also nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

'Bina hero ke kaise hogi?'

Aamir added that Javed saab also told him not to do Rang De Basanti, and said, “'Climax mein hero hi nahi hain. Bina hero ke kaise hogi (The climax does not have the hero so how will it work)? The main lead is playing some random role.' But, main humesha film ko bada banana chahta hoon (I always put the film first). For me the film is more important than me, or the other stars. So I do everything that goes for a film and get that aligned.”

Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and released in 2006. It also starred Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth and Soha Ali Khan. The film was a huge box office success and received several awards.

The special film festival is set to commence on March 14, Aamir Khan’s birthday, and will continue until March 27.