Special film festival celebrating Aamir Khan's legacy on 60th birthday announced

Birthday gift for Aamir

To celebrate his 60th birthday, PVR INOX has announced ‘Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar’, a special film festival commemorating his contribution to Indian cinema. The festival will be hosted across PVR INOX theatres across the country, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of Aamir Khan’s most celebrated performances on the big screen.

Talking about the film festival, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, at PVR INOX Limited, said, “We are delighted to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true torchbearer of Indian cinema. He has never shied away from courageous scripts and has played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as we know it today. Watching 3 Idiots made us realize the importance of chasing excellence over success—something that has always been at the core of Aamir’s philosophy. Aamir Khan’s films have conveyed powerful messages while simultaneously breaking box office records, setting benchmarks that few can match.”

Aamir became a star with the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In his over two-decade long career, he has given various box office hits, such as Dil (1990), Raja Hindustani (1996), Lagaan (2001), which was nominated for the Oscars under the Best foreign language film category and 3 Idiots (2009). As a producer, Aamir has made films such as Taare Zameen Par (2009), Peepli Live (2010) and Delhi Belly (2011). He was last seen Laal Singh Chaddha.

What’s next for Aamir

Aamir's next film is Sitaare Zameen Par, which is expected to come out in theatres later this year. The upcoming film is a sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. Sitaare Zameen Par was announced in October 2023. It will star Aamir, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. RS Prasanna is directing the sequel, which is based on the 2018 Spanish film Champions.

Though Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up. Aamir gave an update of the film when he attended the Republic Day 2025 celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Aamir revealed that the climax of Sitaare Zameen Par was shot in Vadodara.

“My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.