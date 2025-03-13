Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol ad is a mini Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara sequel with roller coaster adventures

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fans were in for a surprise as the three lead stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol reunited for a new ad which was released on Thursday. Although a minute-long, the new ad for Yas Island took several references from the film, much to the delight of ardent fans of the 2011 release. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Don 3 shoot to begin this year, confirms Farhan Akhtar: ‘I am not dodging any questions’) Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the new ad.

Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay try new adventure rides

The new ad starts with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay gearing up for trying the Formula Rossa rollercoaster. Although Farhan is scared of heights and does not seem too interested to try it, Hrithik won't let him run away. The three of them take their seats, and Hrithik tells Farhan to let go of his fears. Farhan says it would be better to let him go out of the friends circle instead. The trio also take the turbo ride together.

Abhay jokes, “Your zero-gravity challenge has made him the mantal!” But there's more to the adventure, as the three of them now take on a racing challenge together. The ad ends with the tagline, ‘Zindagi ko Yas bol.’

Fan reacts to the ZNMD reunion

Reacting to the ad, several nostalgic fans added to the comments section of the post. A fan commented, “Turns out, Hrithik's actual challenge is to give Farhan a heart attack.” Another said, “Oh man.. Please keep this series coming 😍😍😍 absolutely loving this.” A second fan wrote, “For us, the whole series of this ad feels like 'Mini Znmd 2' 🥹 thankyou!” A comment read, “Okay this is a perfect brand collaboration.”

In Zoya Akhtar's 2011 release Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay played three close friends who take a bachelor trip to Spain to learn more about themselves. The trip changes their lives forever. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was a box office and critical success, also winning several awards.