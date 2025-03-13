Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol ad is a mini Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara sequel with roller coaster adventures

BySantanu Das
Mar 13, 2025 07:17 PM IST

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol shared the screen again, this time for a fun ad.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fans were in for a surprise as the three lead stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol reunited for a new ad which was released on Thursday. Although a minute-long, the new ad for Yas Island took several references from the film, much to the delight of ardent fans of the 2011 release. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Don 3 shoot to begin this year, confirms Farhan Akhtar: ‘I am not dodging any questions’)

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the new ad.
Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the new ad.

Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay try new adventure rides

The new ad starts with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay gearing up for trying the Formula Rossa rollercoaster. Although Farhan is scared of heights and does not seem too interested to try it, Hrithik won't let him run away. The three of them take their seats, and Hrithik tells Farhan to let go of his fears. Farhan says it would be better to let him go out of the friends circle instead. The trio also take the turbo ride together.

Abhay jokes, “Your zero-gravity challenge has made him the mantal!” But there's more to the adventure, as the three of them now take on a racing challenge together. The ad ends with the tagline, ‘Zindagi ko Yas bol.’

Fan reacts to the ZNMD reunion

Reacting to the ad, several nostalgic fans added to the comments section of the post. A fan commented, “Turns out, Hrithik's actual challenge is to give Farhan a heart attack.” Another said, “Oh man.. Please keep this series coming 😍😍😍 absolutely loving this.” A second fan wrote, “For us, the whole series of this ad feels like 'Mini Znmd 2' 🥹 thankyou!” A comment read, “Okay this is a perfect brand collaboration.”

In Zoya Akhtar's 2011 release Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay played three close friends who take a bachelor trip to Spain to learn more about themselves. The trip changes their lives forever. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. The film was a box office and critical success, also winning several awards.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On