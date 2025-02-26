Ranveer Singh's Don 3 shoot to begin this year, confirms Farhan Akhtar: ‘I am not dodging any questions’

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Ranveer Singh take the Don franchise forward after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The first announcement of Don 3 was made in 2023, and since then there has been several reports saying that the production has hit a roadblock. Director Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence on this matter and told India Today in a new interview that Don 3 will be shot this year. (Also read: Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 is neither postponed nor shelved, clarifies production house amid rumours) Farhan Akhtar gave update about Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3.

What Farhan said about Don 3

When Farhan was asked about an update on the project, he said: “I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year.”

Last year in November, the production house Excel Entertainment released a note to clear the air around the delays, which read: “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true. With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious -- delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks."

About Don 3

A special announcement video of Ranveer stepping into the iconic franchise was released in 2023. Ranveer had also shared an adorable picture taken during his childhood, when he enacted the iconic character at home. “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years,” he had written in the caption. Kiara Advani will be starring in the lead alongside Ranveer.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which released last year during Diwali. Meanwhile, Farhan is gearing up for the release of his next production, Superboys of Malegaon. Releasing in theatres on February 28, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan.