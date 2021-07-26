Esha Deol is 'looking forward' to see Dharmendra and her 'favourite' Jaya Bachchan reunite in new film

Esha Deol has shared her reaction to her father, actor Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan reuniting for an upcoming film. The actors have been roped in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Earlier this month, Karan Johar had announced he's making a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are set to play Ranveer's parents. Shabana Azmi will essay the role of Alia's mother.

Speaking with a leading daily, Esha Deol said, "I’m really looking forward to seeing him back on screen with another favourite of mine, Jaya aunty. I love her. Karan Johar makes brilliant films so we will all look forward to watching Rocky Aur Rani for sure. I wish them all of the best!”

Dharmendra, who has worked with Jaya in movies likes Guddi and Sholay, also said he was excited to be working with her. "I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki.' And I can say that she was a genuine fan.” He also described his role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "I am playing a romantic at this age. You know, once a romantic, always a romantic," he told the leading daily in another interview.

Esha, on the other hand, is making her debut as a producer, under the banner under the banner of Bharat Esha Films, with her upcoming film Ek Duaa. The movie, set to release on Voot, also stars her in the lead. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Esha plays a woman who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter.

On turning producer with Ek Duaa, Esha said in a statement, “When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”