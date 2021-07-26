Dharmendra says Guddi was made to remind all 'film world is all false, don’t get carried away': 'But in vain'

Actor Dharmendra on Monday recalled why the 1971 movie Guddi, featuring himself and actor Jaya Bachchan, was made. Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a video clip from the movie in which actor Jaya is seen expressing her love for him while talking to his pictures.

In the clip, a young Jaya Bachchan wore a white sleeveless top paired with a black skirt. She wore matching jewellery and tied her hair into two braids wearing minimal makeup. She was heard comparing herself to Mirabai and telling Dharmendra's pictures that even though he is married, she isn't jealous as his wife is like her sister.

Sharing the post, he captioned it, "We made film Guddi, to aware school girls and boys that film (movie camera emoji) world is all false. Don’t get carried away. But in vain. I still say there is a big difference between craze and love...." The film, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Gulzar, starred Jaya as a schoolgirl who has a crush on Dharmendra, who plays himself.





Fans also showered his post with love, taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Recently.... I watched this film.. amazing movie based on reality." Another said, "Such a well made film 'There is a big difference between craze and love'." "Wow...a beautiful film of u @aapkadharam papaji...love u so much," commented a third fan.

The post comes a day after Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan ahead of joining the shoot of filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Instagram, Dharmendra posted a throwback monochrome picture with Jaya from their Guddi. He had captioned the post, "Barson baad..... Apni Guddi ke saath......Guddi jo... kabhi badi fan theyn meri (Years later with my Guddi who was once my big fan).....A happy news......"

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will see actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Dharmendra and Jaya will essay the role of Ranveer's parents in the film. It also features Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia's mother. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, the film is set for release in 2022.