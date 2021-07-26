Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's new pic reminds fan of her mother Reena Dutta. See here

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, on Monday shared a new picture of herself. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a picture in which she was seen spending time with a puppy.

In her latest picture, Ira Khan was seen wearing a black Wonder Woman themed T-shirt under a blue denim jacket, paired with shorts. She left her hair loose and completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses. She was seated on a green bench with the puppy resting in her lap. A house surrounded by greeneries was visible in the background. She captioned her post with, "Good morning" followed by a hot beverage emoji.

Fans reacted to the post, showering her with love. A fan wrote, "Beautiful Queen" while another said, "U r looking sooo cool beautiful n relaxed". A third fan said, "Wow fabulous so lovely my favorite @khan.ira." A fourth commented, "U look just like ur mother..." "Indian @mileycyrus," wrote a fifth fan.

Recently, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her from Kaza in Himachal Pradesh. In the photos, they were seen petting a few stray puppies. Ira was wearing a black sweater paired with black leggings and Nupur opted for a black jacket and blue jeans. Nupur had captioned his post, "We made some new friends."

A few weeks ago, he had shared pictures from Spiti valley, clicked by Ira. In the photos, he was seen riding a mountain bike. "Amazing landscape, such a pleasure to ride here," he had captioned the post.

Last week, Ira had said that she shared her feelings with her mother Reena as part of the 'Pinky Promise to Me' campaign. The initiative was part of her NGO, Agatsu Foundation's planned series ahead of Self-Care Day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ira had shared a picture with Reena travelling in a car. She had captioned the post, "I also talked to my mom about how I felt. And things that I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person." She had also added @agatsufoundation and #pinkypromisetome.

Unlike her father, Ira does not want to become an actor. She has an inclination towards direction and made her directorial debut two years ago. Ira had directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea starring Hazel Keech in the lead role in 2019.