Pinch 2 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to comments saying he ‘fakes it’, doesn’t ‘look like a hero’

Ayushmann Khurrana will appear as a guest in the upcoming episode of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch. A teaser for the same was shared online, in which Ayushmann reacted to troll comments read out by Arbaaz. The full episode will be out on July 28.

One comment said that while Ayushmann Khurrana is a ‘good actor’, he does not ‘look like a hero’. In response, he told Arbaaz Khan, “Mere hisaab se jo script hai woh hero hai. Apni nazaron mein main bohot handsome hoon (According to me, the script is the hero, and in my eyes, I am very handsome).”

Replying to a troll who said, “I think he fakes it,” Ayushmann laughed, “Men can’t fake it.” He also talked about how he was written off after a spate of flops in the beginning of his career. After getting off to a successful start in films with Vicky Donor, he starred in the box office duds Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan and Hawaizaada.

“Meri pehli film ke baad teen back-to-back flops ho gayi thi. Logon ne mujhe write off kar diya tha ki iska kuch nahi ho sakta. Actor banna aapke haath mein hai, star banna destiny hai (After my first film, I had three back-to-back flops. People wrote me off and said that I would amount to nothing. Being an actor is in your hands but being a star is destiny),” he said.

Ayushmann also read out a comment abusing him and said that while the audience has a ‘right’ to criticise films, songs and other work, passing comments on one’s family is unacceptable. Another troll said that he ‘looks like a chihuahua being carried about in a pink ladies bag’. In response, the actor quipped, “As long as the lady is hot, ayushmaan bhava.”