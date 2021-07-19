Pinch 2 teaser: Salman Khan reacts as fan demands money back, says ‘paisa nahi churaya...’

Arbaaz Khan is set to return with the new season of his chat show, Pinch, and his first guest is Salman Khan. Arbaaz took to Twitter to share a teaser for the episode, which will drop online on July 21, and gave a shout-out to his ‘bade bhaiya (elder brother)’ Salman.

“Shooting or having fun, it’s the same with ‘Bade Bhaiya’ on the sets! Watch the first episode of Pinch Season 2 on 21st July 2021,” Arbaaz Khan tweeted, sharing a two-minute promo of Salman Khan taking on troll comments.

In the video, Salman said that he does not check the likes or comments on any of his posts after sharing them. Arbaaz read out a comment in which a social media user claimed that Salman got ‘well-settled’ by taking their money and demanded it back. “Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn’t steal any money, I must have stolen hearts),” Salman replied.

Another person claimed that Salman is a pro at ‘dikhawa wala acting (showboating)’. He replied, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage).”

Salman said that not everyone can handle social media and a lot of people think that it makes them anonymous, but the cyber crime team can track offenders in a ‘second’. He also said that no matter how good an actor one is, they cannot hide their true personality forever.

Also read | Rohit Saraf recalls seeing Priyanka Chopra, who played his mother in The Sky Is Pink, at look test: ‘I was smitten’

Salman also talked about how, as a celebrity, even saying ‘no comment’ gets blown up. “Uss no comment ke upar mudda bana lete hai ki isne baat kiya, isne baat kiya, he does not want to (People make a hoopla out of that ‘no comment’ and say that he does not want to speak even though others are willing to talk about it),” he said.

Other guests on Pinch season 2 include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. In a statement, Arbaaz said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’.