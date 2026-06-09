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Esha Deol opens up about co-parenting with Bharat Takhtani: ‘We are deeply committed to…’

In a new interview, Esha Deol opened up about her life after separation from Bharat Takhtani, saying co-parenting remains their top priority.

Jun 09, 2026 07:19 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Actor Esha Deol may have parted ways with Bharat Takhtani in 2024, but the former couple continues to share a warm and respectful bond. Speaking about their equation after the separation, Esha shared that there is mutual respect between them and that they work together as a “team” when it comes to raising their daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

Esha on co-parenting

After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Esha Deol opened up about her life after separation from Bharat and said that parenting remains a joint effort. The actor emphasised that co-parenting remains their top priority, with both committed to ensuring the well-being of their children.

“I would say that while I am single, I don’t see myself as a single mom. By the grace of God, Bharat and I are very much a team when it comes to co-parenting our daughters. We are a family, and our children will always come first. To give them love and affection and be the strong pillars of support for them, that’s something we are deeply committed to," Esha said.

Right now, Esha is also focusing on her career and will next be seen in the horror-comedy Ghunghat. During the conversation, Esha also spoke about how motherhood has changed her priorities and how she is now more selective about the films and projects she chooses.

 
esha deol bharat takhtani
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