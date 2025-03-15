Esha Deol regrets rejecting Golmaal, Beedi song: 'Took certain decisions keeping my family values in mind'

Do you know Esha Deol was first approached for the hit film Golmaal and the popular song Beedi Jalaile? The actor rejected the offers and has now admitted that she regrets some of the decisions which she made early in her career. Also read: Esha Deol says father Dharmendra wanted her to ‘settle down at 18’ instead of acting: ‘But I wanted to do something’ Esha Deol will be seen in Tumko Meri Kasam.(Instagram)

Esha looks back

The daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra looked back at her career choices in an interview with Siddharth Kanan.

She said, “There were a couple of very good films which I could have done, but I don’t know what I was thinking, and I said no to them. They went on to be big hits, which I could have had to my credit.”

She was asked if her decisions were driven by arrogance. To which, Esha responded, “Nahi nahi, itna arrogant nahi banao mujhe (No, no, don’t make me sound that arrogant). I was very well-behaved, naïve, and a very innocent girl when I was working in films then. I was not arrogant like people think. Some of them were date issues, sometimes I thought I wouldn’t be able to justify the role. I was not comfortable doing some roles. I took certain decisions keeping my family values in mind as I didn’t want to offend some people. I had to keep many things in mind”.

The opportunities which she rejected included a role in Golmaal (2006) and the now-iconic song Beedi Jalaile from Omkara (2006), which ultimately went to Bipasha Basu.

Here, Esha shared that she thinks Bipasha has done a fantastic job.

When asked if she regretted missing out on these successful projects, Esha said that she does, adding that every actor would and “100 per cent bang your head against the wall”.

Esha Deol’s next project

After starring opposite Ajay Devgn in Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness and with Suniel Shetty in Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega, both web series, Esha is returning to the big screen after her 2015 film Kill Them Young. She will be seen in Tumko Meri Kasam.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt and also starring Ishwak Singh, the film is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a chain of fertility clinics.

Also starring Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 21.