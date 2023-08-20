Esha Deol reveals 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood

Esha Deol is opening up about the bond she shares with her father, veteran actor Dharmendra. In an interview with ETimes, Esha revealed that her father was initially against her choice to join Bollywood, and said how that trait 'comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male.' Esha made her acting debut with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. (Also read: Esha Deol hosts special screening of Gadar 2, poses with brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. Watch)

What Esha said

Dharmendra did not want Esha Deol to pursue acting as a career.

In a new interview with ETimes, Esha said how Dharmendra was not keen on her joining the industry as an actor. She revealed, "It comes from him being an orthodox Punjabi male; they are known to be very protective of the women in their families. This is sort of a way of showing how protective he is and nothing else. Time takes its own course, and everything falls into place eventually... I grew up in a household filled with a lot of women power — from my grandmother, aunt, cousins, and mom. A lot of women around us are very strong-headed and work-oriented. That’s the atmosphere I grew up in, so, automatically the fact that at 18, I chose to start working and being financially independent comes a lot from there."

Esha on her children's decisions

Further revealing how she would not come in-between the decisions that her children will make in the near future, Esha concluded, "I won’t interfere in the decisions my children make in terms of their professional choices but only encourage them and be a strong pillar of support for them. The way my grandmother was with my mother.” Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012, with whom she shares two daughters Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani.

Esha was last seen in the web series Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega. She was also part of another web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. She had revealed why she chose to step aside from films in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2021. “It was conscious on my part. I sort of wanted to settle down with Bharat (Takhtani) and start a family. I just fell in love and was enjoying that so much, Then I went the family way, and when your babies are very small, everything has to be given the right focus. You have to do the right things at the right time,” she said.

