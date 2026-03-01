Esha Gupta says she is safe in Abu Dhabi amid US-Iran conflict, hopes to be back in India soon: ‘Times are scary’

Actor Esha Gupta has revealed that she is currently in Abu Dhabi as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East, following missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran that have led to widespread disruption. Amid the uncertainty, the actor reassured her fans about her safety, admitting that the ongoing situation is both tough and scary. On Saturday, Esha shared a picture of the sky on social media, revealing that she was in Abu Dhabi.

Esha Gupta shares update On Sunday, Esha took to social media to reassure fans about her safety. She is currently in Abu Dhabi as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

Sharing a brief update, she let her followers know that she is safe and keeping well despite the uncertainty in the region, adding that she hopes to be back in India soon.

Esha took to her Instagram Stories to post a note reassuring everyone about her safety.

“To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception,” Esha wrote.

She added, “Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.”