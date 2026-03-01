Esha Gupta says she is safe in Abu Dhabi amid US-Iran conflict, hopes to be back in India soon: ‘Times are scary’
Esha Gupta took to social media to reassure fans about her safety. She is currently in Abu Dhabi as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.
Actor Esha Gupta has revealed that she is currently in Abu Dhabi as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East, following missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran that have led to widespread disruption. Amid the uncertainty, the actor reassured her fans about her safety, admitting that the ongoing situation is both tough and scary.
Esha Gupta shares update
Sharing a brief update, she let her followers know that she is safe and keeping well despite the uncertainty in the region, adding that she hopes to be back in India soon.
Esha took to her Instagram Stories to post a note reassuring everyone about her safety.
“To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception,” Esha wrote.
She added, “Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.”
On Saturday, Esha shared a picture of the sky on social media, revealing that she was in Abu Dhabi. She posted the image on Instagram Stories. She accompanied the image with the simple caption “Abu Dhabi,” along with a folded hands emoji, subtly confirming her location.
Apart from Esha, Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan has revealed that she is currently stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended.
“Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely,” Sonal wrote in the note, posted on Instagram Stories.
She added, “I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return @meaindia @india_in_dubai.”
About Iran-US conflict
Soon after the US-Israel strike on Iran on Saturday, tensions across the Middle East escalated. The sudden escalation in hostilities between Iran, Israel and the United States has thrown global aviation into chaos, with airports shutting down, airspace closures and hundreds of flights cancelled or diverted. There have been reports of explosions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, important east-west travel hubs, and Qatar, the location of the largest U.S. military facility in the region.
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities confirmed that all operations at Dubai’s two busiest airports, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), have been suspended until further notice. Meanwhile, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH) is also facing delays, diversions and cancellations as the UAE temporarily closes its airspace due to heightened regional tensions.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
