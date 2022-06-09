Esha Gupta says she was advised to get injection worth 9000 for fairer skin: 'Even I got carried away for some time'

Esha Gupta has said that she was advised to get injections for fairer skin colour and she even tried to find the price of such an injection at the time. Esha is currently seen in the web series, Aashram's season 3. (Also read: Aashram season 4 teaser: Bobby Deol's Baba Nirala declares himself God, dares police to arrest him. Watch)

Esha Gupta began her journey on Bollywood with Jannat 2 in 2012. She also appeared in Prakash Jha's Chakravyuh the same year and was appreciated for her work. Soon, she worked in films such as Raaz 3D, Rustom and Baadshaho among others.

Esha told Prabhat Khabar in an interview, "At the starting of my career, I was advised to get my nose sharpened. I was told my nose is round. A long time ago, people also advised me to get injections for fair skin and even I got carried away for some time. I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost ₹9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin."

She added, "Actresses have a lot of pressure of looking beautiful. I would never want my daughter to become an actor otherwise she will face the pressure of looking beautiful from a young age. She will not be able to live her life like a normal, real person. I'd want she becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either."

Esha's last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in Total Dhamaal and One Day Justice Delivered. Since then, she has worked in web shows including Nakaab and RejectX.

Her recent outing in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram is also being praised. Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show also stars Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.

She also has Invisible Woman in the pipeline, as well as the fourth season of Aashram.

