Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK

There’s a history of fashion designers and stylists making cameos in films and TV series - from Rachel Zoe who showed up at Blair’s birthday party in Gossip Girl (only to have a a chocolate syrup fountain poured all over her cobalt blue Pucci dress) to Falguni Shane Peacock taking a bow in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. Recently Bollywood stylist Eshaa Amiin made a cameo in the much talked-about film on Netflix - AK vs AK. “I’m grateful to Andolan films for giving me this opportunity. The producers had a very specific cameo in mind with a young designer. They had seen my collection and thought it was a good fit to create something for the scene which basically was about Sonam K Ahuja - the showstopper who went missing and her father Anil Kapoor walks into the show looking for her. And that’s when I make an appearance,” says Eshaa.

Eshaa styled the fashion show scene which showcases her new Autumn Winter line which exudes the vibe of sexy grunge. “The overall feel was biker chic and the line featured edgy elements like leather, cut outs, lace ups, shredded textures and beaded typography styled with feminine and flowy silhouettes. Leg slit skirts, fringed gowns, pant saris in black and white with a dash of fuschia were the other highlights. I teamed them with white sneakers and matching monochrome glasses,” shares she.

The stylist is overwhelmed with the reaction to her cameo. “The reach of Netflix is so massive even though the scene was just a minute long I was overwhelmed with how many people wrote to me including friends from the film fraternity that they saw my cameo in the film,” she adds.

There’s been a history of designer/stylist cameo in films like Fashion and shows like Gossip Girl. One’s keen to ask her if she had any of those visuals in mind when she shot?

“Although I love Gossip Girl, we honestly didn’t have any of those visuals in mind. The scene was so well explained and the brief was to be myself, which did not need a reference. Besides, it all happened so suddenly, I was just super thrilled to be a part of this,” she signs off.