Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik Roshan reacts. Watch video

Actor Tiger Shroff is just as well-known for his action as he is for his dancing skills. Both need lots of practice but what happens on days when he is in the mood to relax? Tiger shared a funny video about days like those, and his War co-star Hrithik Roshan was among those who reacted to it.

Sharing it, Tiger wrote: "When you dont feel like doing class...biz @paresshss." The video shows both Tiger and his trainer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar, matching steps. Their funny moves saw a number of fans and friends react to it.

Hrithik was rather entertained and wrote "ha ha ha" in the comments box. His sister Krishna Shroff dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis. His fans were over the moon.

In February, Tiger had shared a video with Paressh and him practicing. A bunch of Tiger's Instagram posts are about his demanding fitness routine and his dance practices. However, during the coronavirus lockdown, his fans witnessed another aspect of his personality, when he released not one but two music videos. He made his singing debut with Unbelievable and later followed it up with Casanova.

Tiger has three films in the pipeline - there's Baaghi 4 in which he may be reunited with Disha Patani, Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

He was seen last in Baaghi 3, which was mostly panned by critics. The film's fortunes suffered as it released in March last year, around the time the first nationwide Covid 19 lockdown was announced.

Earlier this month, the actor celebrated his birthday, which was largely a qui affair involving his rumoured girlfriend Disha, sister Krishna and mother Ayesha Shroff.