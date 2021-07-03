Excited Kareena Kapoor shares picture of okra springing out in her home garden, see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have set up her own little kitchen garden in her new residence in Mumbai. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of a newly sprouted piece of okra on her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a close look at her vegetable plant while her balcony doubled up as a bright backdrop. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Oye our bhindi s have arrived (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture from her kitchen garden.

The new picture shared a different view of Kareena's new home. The actor moved into her residence with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, ahead of the arrival of their second son. The couple previously stayed at Fortune Heights. Over the past few months, Kareena has shared glimpses of the house through numerous Instagram posts. Recently, Kareena had hosted her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor and a few friends on the eve of Karisma's birthday at the new home. The pictures from the at-home party gave a good look at the house.

Designer Darshini Shah, who designed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new residence, shared interesting insights into the decor of the house in a recent interview. Speaking with a leading daily, she had said, "Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn't want to move out."

"So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata shares unseen picture with him, but can you spot him?

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which received restricted theatrical release owing to the pandemic. She will soon appear in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.