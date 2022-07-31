Exclusive || Bear Grylls wants to whisk Priyanka Chopra into the wild

Bear Grylls has gone on several adventures in his life. But his outings with global Indian icons, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor Ranveer Singh, have a special place in the survival expert’s heart.

Now, a mission with a female star from India is on his mind.

“The warmth of love and welcome I always feel from Indian super stars - they are always so kind and embracing to me - I feel like an honorary Indian and that is the greatest blessing I can ever ask for. India is always so close to my heart. The fans, the spectacular wilderness, the amazing food and the kindest of people,” he says while looking back at his time spent in India, and with stars from the country.

The 48-year-old adds, “The biggest learning experience while working with them has been that together we can all do so much more -- when we stand shoulder to shoulder in the wild we can overcome any obstacle”.

Grylls, who first found popularity with his show, Man Vs Wild, has made several visits to India, which includes getaways in Kolkata and Darjeeling. In the past few years, he has on wild adventures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and actors such as Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, with Ranveer Singh being the latest entrant in the list with Netflix’s interactive show, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

Opening up about working with Singh, the adventurer says, “Life is all about finding our own true purpose and living with eyes and heart wide open with courage and gratitude -- those qualities shone bright from Ranveer. In return all I seek to give him is encouragement to keep living as he is”.

The one thing that is evident through Grylls’ list is that he hasn’t been on a wild trail with a female icon, and he confesses that he is looking forward to the day, saying “will happen and soon”.

When it comes to taking other Indian icons on an adventure ride, he has a long wishlist.

“Virat (cricketer Virat Kohli) would be amazing to adventure with -- a true heart of a lion and kind spirit. And Priyanka Chopra would be incredible - I took her husband away once on a journey and he was a great guy. People would love to hear her story,” he says while concluding.