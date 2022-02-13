Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Exclusive: Jatin Sarna to marry in 2022? Says, ‘I really want to get married’
Exclusive: Jatin Sarna to marry in 2022? Says, ‘I really want to get married’

Actor Jatin Sarna for the first time ever opens up about his love life. As Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, Sarna talks about his relationships and his prediction of getting married in 2022.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 03:25 PM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is in the air. However, for actor Jatin Sarna, the cupid has not been that active.

But the actor admits that he has marriage on his mind. He discloses that as per his astrological charts, 2022 is the year he is supposed to get hitched. “I really want to get married and have kids. That is the plan. Bas ladki mile who understands me and my thoughts. The moment I find that girl, I’ll marry. 2022 has been predicted for my marriage (laughs),” Sarna shares.

He reveals that his hectic work life keeps him from having any personal life. “There’s no love life,” Sarna laments, and adds, “That is something I want to change.” says Sarna.

“My work life has overpowered my life so much that it is keeping girls away from me. Girls need attention and I have been this guy, jo time nahi de paata. And I don’t want to hurt someone. I disappear as I get immersed in my roles. And my partner shouldn’t suffer due to my practices,” explains Sarna.

The ‘83 actor, however, clarifies, “Whatever relationships I have been in, all the girls have been supportive. They loved me!” Sarna’s last relationship was almost three years ago in 2019 when he was in London. “We tried to work on it,” he mentions.

