Exclusive: No, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are not reuniting for Jab We Met 2

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are not reuniting for a sequel to their 2007 cult film, Jab We Met. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a still from Jab We Met.

It all started when a report claimed that Jab We Met 2 is in the making and the actors, who dated each other in the past, are expected to reunite for the same. It was even speculated that Imtiaz Ali, who directed the 2007 film, will also be involved in the project

However, a source close to both the actors tells us, "It's not true. Shahid has no clue where these rumours started from. Same is the case with Kareena, the rumours are false." Bebo's spokesperson, too confirmed the same to us.

It is considered one of the most noteworthy projects in the actors' careers. "Attempting such a project requires guts. The public loves the film too much," adds another source privy to the development.

We reached out to Ali too for a comment, but got no response till the time this story was published. Jab We Met had gone on to achieve critical and commercial success, with Shahid's portrayal of the underconfident Aditya, and Kareena's portrayal of the bubbly Geet had won hearts. Over the years, the film has developed a dedicated fan base, and rumours keep circulating time and again about a possible sequel. Shahid will be seen next in a yet untitled film with Kriti Sanon, while Kareena will be seen in the Netflix film Jaane Jaan.