Kareena Kapoor on breakup with Shahid Kapoor during Jab We Met: ‘We went our separate ways, this gem came out of it’

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:51 IST

Ever since her breakup with Shahid Kapoor in 2006, Kareena Kapoor has rarely talked about it. However, in a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, the actor talked in detail about working with him in Jab We Met, the breakup and how she met her husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan soon afterwards.

Kareena said that when she was on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, she was more excited about working in Tashan. She said she was the lead in Tashan, had lost weight for it, become ‘size zero’ and couldn’t wait to begin work on it as she thought it would ‘change her life and career’. Kareena added that it was Shahid, whom she was dating at the time, who asked her to consider the script of Jab We Met.

“In fact it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said. Talking about the breakup she said, “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met.

Kareena also talked about how doing Tashan also changed her life. “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made...and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashanfor that actually...when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it.” She added that it all felt like a ‘game of chess’, ‘karmically connected’.

Kareena added that her and Geet’s lives were going through similar situations at the time. “It was tough on me professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of my life took a turn as well during the making of the film,” she said. Kareena added that all her hope was still lying on Tashan and when the film failed, she was ‘depressed for six months’.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Tashan.

“When Tashan bombed and this film went on to become what it was, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I was like, I can’t believe this has happened,” she said. But she soon realised ‘this is the way it was meant to be.’”

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed their son Taimur in 2016. Shahid got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and has a daughter Misha and son Zain with her.

Kareena will now be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and in Takht with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others. Kareena said Laal Singh Chaddha will prove to be her and Aamir’s best work ever. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

