EXCLUSIVE: Supriya Pathak wants someone to cast her, Pankaj Kapur, Ratna Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah in a film! Makers are you listening?

Actor Supriya Pathak has been on repose for the past couple of days. Her daughter and actor Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Mayank Pahwa last Wednesday in an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar. And while it was a “small event”, Pathak and actor Pankaj Kapur “were geared up to make it a memorable one for the guests”.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet,” says Pathak on the wedding of her daughter. “She looked very beautiful and like a fairy. When she was walking down with her father, they played a beautiful song (the Punjabi folk song Madhaniya), and it was an emotional moment for me. I cried for quite a bit. Her bridesmaids came and hugged me. But then, I was elated when they spoke the vows, which was again a beautiful moment. There was a turmoil of all emotions,” she recalls.

Pathak reveals that the wedding was done in just 20 days. “We settled everything by February 4 and everything worked out beautifully,” she mentions.

The pictures from the wedding have been making the rounds on social media. One of the pictures featuring Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Naseeruddin Shah caught everyone’s attention. One Twitter user also commented on the picture saying, ‘Somebody cast them together in a film please.’ Mention this to Pathak and she quickly quips, “Somebody listen to them (laughs). If some one wants to make a film, we have all the actors in the family. Even my younger son is making his debut.”

Ask her what it’s like to have them under one roof and she says, ‘Pagalpan. It’s crazy, we don’t talk about professional aspects, as we have a lot to talk about. We understand our profession so well, we help each other. We all are independent beings.”

On a parting note, the Khichdi actor calls Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa (actors and the groom’s parents) “absolute family”. “We’ve known each other for centuries. They are our closest friends. Mayank is like my son, I was as emotional about Mayank as I would be for Ruhaan. We’ve seen him grow up,” she signs off.