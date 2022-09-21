Faisal Khan reacts to brother Aamir Khan's apology amid Laal Singh Chaddha's boycott calls: 'That seems opportunistic'

Faisal Khan, who had starred alongside Aamir Khan in their 2000 film Mela, has said that his brother could not fulfill the expectations he had from his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. Faisal said that Aamir could have picked a better script for the film, which was an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. (Also Read | Faisal Khan claims he was 'caged once' in brother Aamir Khan’s house)

Faisal also said that it seemed opportunistic that Aamir Khan issued a clarification over his comments about India's 'growing intolerance' just ahead of the film's release. Aamir had requested the audience to not boycott Laal Singh Chaddha over his comments, and said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue.

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Faisal was asked if it was the right time for Aamir to apologise for the comment. He replied, "Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone."

Faisal also revealed his reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, "I felt that the film was good in parts. I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. I liked the film in parts, but not completely. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a ‘wow!' film."

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, released in theatres on August 11. It marked Aamir's first release since his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha could not perform well at the box office.

