Faisal Khan claims he was 'caged once' in brother Aamir Khan’s house: ‘I want to live freely, don’t intend to...’

Actor Faisal Khan has said that he was once caged in his brother-actor Aamir Khan's house and that he doesn't 'intend to get caged again'. In a new interview, Faisal Khan was asked why he refused to participate in the upcoming seasaon of the reality show Bigg Boss. He said that contestants play with each other 'mentally' and he didn’t 'want to get trapped in that zone'. (Also Read | Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan claims Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered)

Recently, taking to Instagram, Faisal posted a video in which he revealed that he has rejected an offer to do the latest season to do Bigg Boss. "Today is a happy day for me because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me. I am happy. Please pray for me that I get some good work so I can try and entertain you all be it a web series or a film."

Speaking with Times of India, Faisal said, "In Bigg Boss, everyone is pitted against each other, they fight, argue and then you’re also given tasks. They play with you mentally. I didn’t want to get trapped in that zone. They give you some money but by Allah’s grace I don’t need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That’s fun, you know. Qaid hone mein mazaa nahin hai (there’s no fun in being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir’s house. I don’t intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water."

Faisal had fought a legal battle with his family in 2007-08. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2008, after the court’s verdict, Faisal had said, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

Faisal has featured in many films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Madhosh, Mela, Kaboo, Dushmani, and Basti among several others. He was also part of a TV serial Aandhi in 2003.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON