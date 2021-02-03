IND USA
Pooja Hegde interacted with her fans on Instagram.
bollywood

Fan asks Pooja Hegde to share a 'naked' picture, this is what she posted

Pooja Hegde interacted with fans on Instagram via the 'post a photo of' trend. Here are some of the pictures shared by her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:18 PM IST

With the ‘post a photo of’ trend catching on, many celebrities are sharing never-seen-before pictures from their personal album, from unfiltered selfies to glimpses of their extravagant vacations. Pooja Hegde also jumped on the bandwagon but had to field some strange requests.

One fan wished to see a ‘naked’ picture, but she came up with a smart solution. She shared an image of her feet and wrote, “Nange pao (bare feet).”

Pooja Hegde on Instagram stories.
Pooja also shared pictures of herself chilling in the pool in a floral bikini, her ‘awkward weirdo’ moment, her birthday celebrations on the sets of Ala Vaikunthapurramulo with Allu Arjun and the team, lazing in bed and a no make-up photo of her feasting on a burger.

When a fan asked Pooja to share a picture of Jr NTR, with whom she worked in the 2018 Telugu film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, she posted a cute memory with his son, Nandamuri Abhay Ram, instead. “Here's Jr Jr NTR instead...the only toys we could play with on set...hairspray! #cutie #setlife,” she wrote.

Pooja Hegde on Instagram stories.
Pooja Hegde on Instagram stories.
Pooja Hegde on Instagram stories.
Pooja ended the session by thanking fans for their requests. “That was fun! Thank you for all those responses. Tried to as many as I can, really searched through my photo book for this one! Muahhhh,” she wrote.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut launches new attack against Rihanna, compares her to Neha Kakkar, suggests she's been paid

On the work front, Pooja has three big Telugu films in her kitty - Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Radha Krishna Kumar’s period drama Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Koratala Siva’s Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan.

In Bollywood, Pooja has two big projects. She has signed Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, an adaptation of the 1982 film Angoor, which in turn was based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, she has Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.

