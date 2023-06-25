Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to smoke a cigarette with him, actor replies: ‘Main apni buri aadatein…’

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in Bollywood on Sunday. He made his acting debut with Deewana opposite late actor Divya Bharti in 1992. To celebrate the occasion, he held an Ask SRK session on Twitter and his fan came up with some quirky and a few warm questions for the favourite actor. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on June 10, 2023.(AFP)

Beginning the session, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ??” A person asked him, “One thing which you will never forget from Deewana's Set?” Shah Rukh replied, “Working with Divyaji and Rajji.” Someone asked him, “Sir how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself. It's been 31 years and it still gives us chills.” He replied, “Should have worn a helmet.”

When asked ‘which is the proudest achievement you had in these 31 years?’ Shah Rukh replied, “Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it.” A person asked, “You have been always an inspiration sir, any motivational lines from you for the rest of the year sir.” The actor said, “Focus hard on work….love family even harder!”

A person even asked Shah Rukh, “Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya (let's go smoke a cigarette together) @iamsrk sir ???” He replied, “Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon (I indulge in my bad habits by myself)!”

Once again, someone asked him to do a film like Swades. “After so many successful years in Bollywood and after doing almost every sort of role, now, while picking a movie, do you look at it's commercial aspect or you would also like to do some roles/movies which you may have not done before, or may b more Like Swadesh,” read a tweet. Shah Rukh said, “I now try and do the kind of film the particular director wants to do….not only what I see myself as.”

Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year. Shah Rukh will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Helmed by South filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film is billed to pack high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the actioner.

He also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of Dunki is still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON