Fan asks Sunanda Shetty ‘are Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty your sisters?’ See her reply

Sunanda Shetty, the mother of actors Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, was asked by a fan if they were her sisters. See how she responded to the compliment.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Sunanda Shetty poses with her daughters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.

Sunanda Shetty, the mother of actors Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, took to Instagram to share a picture of her Bigg Boss OTT look. One fan gave Sunanda a compliment and wondered if Shilpa and Shamita were her sisters.

The Instagram user wrote, “@sunandashetty10 Looking Gorgeous!!! Are @theshilpashetty & @shamitashetty_official your Sisters???” Sunanda replied with heart and hands raised in celebration emojis and wrote, “Thanks... they are my babies.”

Sunanda Shetty got a sweet compliment from a fan.

Last week, Sunanda went on Bigg Boss OTT to meet Shamita, who was a contestant on the show. “Visit to the Bigg Boss House. Meeting my baby after a month @shamitashetty_official,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Shilpa showered love and commented, “Eternally Gorgeous Maaaaaa @sunandashetty10.”

When Sunanda entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita broke down. When Shamita asked ‘how is jiju’, referring to Raj Kundra, who was arrested in July for his alleged links to a porn racket, Sunanda said, “All fine, everything is good in the outside world. We all are doing good.” Sunanda also told Shamita that Shilpa was doing ‘good’.

Also read | Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty's mother gives Raqesh Bapat her approval, calls him 'sweet, a gentleman'

Sunanda also seemed to give her stamp of approval to Shamita’s ‘connection’ Raqesh Bapat, when she came on the show. “You are the gentleman in the house, doing very well, playing yourself. You don’t have to scream to be heard. I love that quality that one retains. You don’t have to be anything else, just be yourself,” she told him.

While Divya Agarwal won Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita was the second runner-up. Shamita was often in the news for her displays of affection with Raqesh and the subsequent friction between them. When a few reporters came on the show and quizzed them about their ‘relationship status’, they both maintained that they were just friends.

