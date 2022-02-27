Fan asks why 'beautiful' Chitrangada Singh was made to knead dough in Bob Biswas, Sujoy Ghosh reacts: 'You're right...'

Bob Biswas released last year on Zee5 and received a mixed response from viewers. The Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh-starrer film received a reaction on Twitter from a viewer telling film's writer Sujoy Ghosh “Khuda ka kauf khao (Be scared of god)," and Sujoy had the funniest reply for it. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Abhishek's Bob Biswas, Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer feature in epic post

On Saturday, a Twitter user wrote, “Sujoy Ghosh, why making such a beautiful actress Chitrangda Singh goondo aata in #BobBiswas (Why did you make a beautiful actress like Chitrangda knead dough in Bob Biswas). There was no script demand. Khuda ka khauf khao (Be scared from the god).” Sujoy replied to the review saying, “My apologies. you're right. script demanded maida (white flour) but couldn't get in time.”

Bob Biswas premiered on Zee5 on December 3. The Diya Annapurna Ghosh-directed film revolves around contract killer Bob Biswas, featured originally in 2021 hit Kahaani and essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The film also starred actors Purab Kohli, Samara Tijori and Amar Upadhyay. Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoyand Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production banners.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “After two hours, we never get the answers to what made the original Bob Biswas so compelling: who is he? How did he become a killer? What’s he like when he’s alone? By snatching away Bob’s memory, and leaving him a shell of a person, the Ghoshes sidestep the task of turning him into a flesh-and-blood person. As a result, the film Bob Biswas neither emerges as a character study nor does it embrace the opportunity to become zany comic-book pulp, which it had every chance to be.”

