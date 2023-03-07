Fan tries Jackie Shroff's 'anda kareepatta' recipe from hilarious video. Watch

Actor Jackie Shroff recently made a surprise appearance on Sikandar Kher's Instagram account. In a video shared by Sikandar, the actor shared his recipe for ‘anda kareepattha’. The delicious sounding breakfast recipe was an instant hit with Sikandar's followers and now a fan has even successfully recreated it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Jackie seemed to be at a film set with others, enthusiastically sharing his recipe with anyone who would listen. He even let out an expletive in the middle and covered it up with a laugh. Now, a post on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip shows how a fan has managed to cook the perfect eggs with curry leaves. The video was originally shared by IG account ‘coldfuzzz'. “@apnabhidu achha tha lekin I think maine f**k up kiya ("It was good but I think I made a mistake),” they captioned the post.

As Jackie well explains in the video, the recipe requires one to separate the yolks from egg whites and fry some curry leaves in oil in a separate pan. Once the oil is hot enough, transfer the ‘tadka' to the bowl of eggs and then transfer the eggs-tadka mix back into the hot pan. It will give you ‘anda kareepatta’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than the recipe, fans loves Jackie's hilarious cooking instructions. “Jaggu Dada please create your own YouTube cooking channel. Enjoyed it,” wrote a fan on Reddit. Another commented, “Gordon ramsay vs jaggu dadda will be epic.” "That "samjha darling." was hilarious and the best part of the video for me," wrote a fan. “Ye bolta hai or mujhe hansi chalti hai (He speaks and I start laughing). Too good,” commented another. The video also reminded a few fans of that viral polio drops PSA BTS video in which Jackie used multiple expletives every time he could not get a line right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackie was last seen in a cameo appearance in Janhvi Kapoor's Mili. He was also seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

Turning 66 this year, Jackie will be next seen in Baap alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty. He also has Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.