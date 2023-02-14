Fans are convinced that Vijay Varma's cryptic Valentine's post is for rumored girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. See the post.

The rumours of actor Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia have been doing the rounds ever since the two were caught embracing each other at a New Year's party two months ago. Now, it seems that Vijay is finally hinting towards confirming his relationship with the Baahubali actor. His recent Instagram Story hinted at the rumours without fully revealing Tamannaah. (Also read: Vijay Varma drops fire emojis on rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s video; fans call them 'darlings'. Watch)

The actor, who also celebrated four years since the release of Gully Boy (2019), took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of two pairs of feet facing each other and included a bouncing red heart sticker at the centre. Vijay did not tag anyone in the story but there are sufficient clues that hinted that the person might be none other than Tamannaah.

According to a page in Reddit, the feet at the opposite side of the picture had a little bit of a jacket that looked similar to the one Tamannah wore at the airport. Fans even guessed that not only the jacket but also the shoes on the other person belong to Tamannaah as they shared pictures of the actor wearing exactly the same pairs at the airport.

Neither Vijay nor Tamannaah have confirmed the news of their relationship yet. They have reportedly shared screen space for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia had shared a video on Instagram Reels, showing her in a series of stunning red outfits. She captioned it, “Pretty dresses and prettier places make for the prettiest pictures.” Reacting to her video, Vijay posted a series of emojis, which caught the attention of his fans. Earlier, Tamannaah and Vijay were clicked at Mumbai airport, days after an alleged video of the two kissing at a Goa restaurant was shared on social media.

Vijay will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Tamannaah will be seen next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

