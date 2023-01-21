Vijay Varma drops fire emojis on rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s video; fans call them 'darlings'. Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a new video of herself dressed in red outfits from a magazine photoshoot. While many praised her look in the video, fans were quick to notice the reaction of Tamannaah's rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Varma. The actor left a bunch of fire, fire extinguisher and fire truck emojis on her Instagram Reels. While some fans were happy to see Vijay 'finally' make an appearance on Tamannaah's social media, others left funny comments asking the actor to 'put out the fire'. Also read: Vijay Varma reacts to dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, shares a photo of his actual 'lunch date'. See pic

On Friday, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video on Instagram Reels, showing her in a series of stunning red outfits. She captioned it, “Pretty dresses and prettier places make for the prettiest pictures.” Reacting to her video, Vijay posted a series of emojis, which caught the attention of his fans.

One replied to his comment on Tamannaah's video, "Bhuja do aag bhaiyaa ji (put out the fire, brother)." Another one wrote, "Surprise surprise... look who's here finally." Another one wrote, "Apna time aagaya Vijay babu (our time has come, Vijay)." A fan simply wrote, "Darlings". Vijay was last seen in Darlings (2022) alongside Alia Bhatt.

Earlier this month, Tamannaah and Vijay were clicked at Mumbai airport, days after an alleged video of the two kissing at a Goa restaurant was shared on social media. The clip allegedly gave a glimpse of Tamannaah and Vijay holding one another and kissing at a party. Vijay was seen in a white shirt, while Tamannaah wore a bright pink outfit for the bash at a Goan restaurant.

Recently, the duo were spotted together at an award show in Mumbai, where Vijay had not only photobombed Tamannaah's paparazzi session but also posed with her. Tamannaah was posing with her award, when Vijay entered the event and walked past the actor while smiling. In December last year, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai. As per a recent report in Pinkvilla, their first meeting took place on the sets of Sujoy Ghosh’s short in the upcoming Lust Stories 2.

Vijay will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Tamannaah will be seen next with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON