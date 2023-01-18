Vijay Varma reacts to dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, shares a photo of his actual 'lunch date'. See pic

Since January 1, when Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen celebrating the New Year together at a Goa restaurant, the two have been spotted hanging out a few times. They returned together at the Mumbai airport after their Goa trip and have been seen at an awards night and at a lunch date together. Responding to media reports about the couple, Vijay put up a photograph of his actual 'lunch date', filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The actor is in Sujoy's next film, The Devotion of Suspect X. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma go on a drive together day after reuniting at awards night. See pics)

Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a picture of himself pointing to director Sujoy and captioned it, "My lunch date (shrugging man emoji) @sujoy_g." Vijay was dressed in a blue hoodie and brown pants while Sujoy wore grey joggers with a white shirt and vest.

Vijay put a picture of himself pointing to director Sujoy Ghosh as his 'lunch date'.

Fans responded with laughing emojis on his post. One fan even wrote, "The rumour one was the better option (smiley face emoji)." Another Twitter fan asked, "@sujoy_g looks disappointed ,where’s the food?"

Vijay and Tamannaah have not confirmed or said anything about their new relationship. On Monday, the rumoured couple was seen in Bandra, Mumbai reportedly on a lunch date. Vijay was wearing the same clothes as in his photograph with Sujoy. They had acknowledged the paparazzi while they were photographed and had even waved back to them. A day before, they had attended an awards night separately.

The dating rumours first began on January 1 when a brief video clip of New Year's Eve celebrations at a Goa restaurant emerged online showing Vijay and Tamannaah hugging and kissing at the party. Afterwards, they were also seen travelling together when they returned to the Mumbai airport the next day.

The Devotion of Suspect X is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel of the same name. The Netflix film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The Hindi film marks Kareena's OTT debut.

Vijay was last seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt last year. Besides The Devotion of Suspect X, the actor will also be seen in the Prime Video series Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah. The web series, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.

