Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma go on a drive together day after reuniting at awards night. See pics

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma seem to be going strong on the personal front. The rumoured couple was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday. Dressed in casuals, the two seemed to be on a lunch date. They also waved to the paparazzi on being clicked. While Tamannaah was in a black hoodie and a matching short skit with shoes, Vijay was in a blue hoodie with brown pants and shoes. He also carried a handbag. Also read: Vijay Varma photobombs Tamannaah Bhatia at event, rumoured couple go on to pose together. Watch

A day before, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma had attended an awards night. Tamannaah had the spotlight on her as she arrived in a blue cut-out dress. Vijay too was in a colourful jacket and black denims paired with a barret. While Tamannaah was talking to the media at the event, Vijay photobombed her as he walked past behind her. He went on to join Tamannaah to pose for paparazzi together.

Tamannaah and Vijay had celebrated New Year together at a Goa party. A video from the party had emerged online, fuelling rumours of them dating each other. Originally shared by a restaurant staff, the video showed the two of them getting cosy with one another. They were seen hugging and kissing while dancing at the party. They returned to Mumbai together and were spotted at the airport.

Tamannaah, 33, made her film debut in Hindi with 2005 film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra but went on to work extensively in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Last year, she was seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Bollywood film Babli Bouncer. She also saw the release of Telugu films F3: Fun and Frustration and Gurthunda Seethakalam and a Netflix film Plan A Plan B in Hindi. She will next be seen in Telugu film Bhola Shankar and also has a Hindi film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Vijay Varma made his film debut with Chittagong in 2012 but acquired fame with his role in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy. Last year, he earned immense praise for his performance in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. He will now be seen in Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON