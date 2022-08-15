Fans laud Amitabh Bachchan as he performs on the national anthem in sign language: This is beautiful

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared an old video on India's 75. In the clip, Amitabh is seen performing on India's National song Jana Gana Mana in sign language. Actor Divya Dutta and many fans lauded the veteran actor for the video. Also Read: Dengue-stricken Kangana Ranaut celebrates Independence Day with cannula in arm. Watch

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Amitabh simply captioned it, “Jai Hind.” The video also featured differently abled kids, performing with him.

Divya Dutta commented, “Sir!!! This is beautiful! Jai hind.” One fan said, “Indian superstar for a reason." Another one wrote, “My son loved this video. Thanks for doing this.” While one wrote, “Bohot khoobsurat (Very beautiful),” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

Last month in his blog, Amitabh revealed why he started hoisting the Indian flag at his home, Jalsa. He recalled that private citizens were not allowed to hoist the national flag, except on certain days, until MP Naveen Jindal moved court and got the right to do so. “He won the decision in his favour and immediately I started flying our National Flag on our homes, as many that came for the meets on Sunday at the gates would have noticed on Jalsa. There were, of course, various restrictions - when it should be raised, when brought down, size , material and it was to be made of ‘khadi’ and bought from one particular store in Bangalore till 2014 - now renamed Bengaluru. Now there is a campaign for it to be flown from every home with pride," the actor wrote.

Remembering the time when India got Independence in 1947, he wrote, “Those memories gently in the mind of the Independence on August 15, 1947 and a five-year-old me holding the flag in our modest home in Allahabad , in the veranda, filled with pride of patriotism, of identity, of being mine and ours, of belonging.”

Celebrities such as Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many others wished their fans on social media on India's 76th Independence Day. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor shared videos of them hoisting the national flag.

