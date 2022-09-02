Fans praise Vijay Deverakonda’s hard work in Liger prep video, say 'he deserved a greater film': 'It was all in vain'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release Liger, which also marked his Bollywood debut, tanked at the box office despite releasing amid very high expectations. In the film, he played a mixed martial arts fighter with a stutter. In a video that emerged online recently, Vijay prepared for his character. Fans have hailed his hard work. (Also Read | Liger distributor says Vijay Deverakonda film failed due to 'sabotage')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan account of Vijay shared a clip on Twitter which features Vijay in a fight prep sequence with a trainer. The over-a-minute-long scene shows Vijay’s commitment to the role. Several fans took to the comments section and praised Vijay’s hard work. They wrote that his commitment needed a better film than Liger.

A fan said, “He deserved a greater film. So sad to see his hard work become a film like Liger.” Another person tweeted, “He worked very hard for this movie, but it was all in vain. The movie failed due to its weak script. I hope he comes back stronger.” A tweet read, “This boy will come back stronger.” Liger has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and Vijay featured opposite actor Ananya Panday. Karan Johar came on board to present the film in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Liger, which also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, was promoted as a pan-Indian film, especially after Karan came on board to release the Hindi version. However, the film opened to a largely middling response from the audiences with most calling the film ‘formulaic’ and ‘wasted opportunity’ for Vijay who spent three years on the project. Despite registering an opening of ₹25 crore on its first day worldwide, Liger crashed at the box office and went without a trace.

Fans will see Vijay in a romantic comedy film Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON