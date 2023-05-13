Fans push Priyanka Chopra's team to get selfie with actor inside Delhi airport, she gets irritated. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on Saturday a few hours ahead of cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement. Several videos and pictures of the actor from Delhi airport emerged online. She was seen in a brown-coloured oversized sweatshirt and matching pants teamed with a black cap. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement, says namaste to paparazzi at airport)

Priyanka Chopra got irritated after fans inside Delhi airport got very close to her.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Priyanka is seen walking inside the airport with a member of her security team next to her. A few other people also walked with her as they escorted the actor towards the exit gate. A person, dressed in a black T-shirt and denims pushed her team members to click a selfie with the actor.

Priyanka's team members also pushed the person away from her. The actor then stopped and agreed to a selfie with the person. Another fan came very close to the actor to click a selfie with her. Priyanka was seen looking at him with a stern expression on her face. She also gestured the person to maintain a distance. The video was shared by a paparazzo with the caption, "Frustrated @priyankachopra as a fan tried to come too close for selfie."

On Saturday morning, Priyanka made an exit from the Delhi airport. Several photographers, who were stationed outside the airport captured glimpses of Priyanka as she walked towards her car. The actor greeted the people with 'namaste', folded her hands and also smiled. Seemingly, Priyanka will attend the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav without her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The destination for the ring ceremony is Raghav's Delhi home Kapurthala House. The ceremony is expected to kick-start in the evening and will be undertaken as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and other politicians are expected to attend the function.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together for lunch in Mumbai in March this year. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship. However, in March Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Recently, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told Pinkvilla, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." Parineeti is the daughter of Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra. She and Priyanka are first cousins. Parineeti has two younger brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra.

