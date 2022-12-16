Fans say Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera made it '10 times better,' Watch

Ranbir Kapoor surprised audiences in a cameo appearance in Govinda Naam Mera song 'Bijli'. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. As soon as fans discovered that Ranbir also appears as himself in another scene in the film, clips of the film were posted on Twitter where many gushed about his charming screen presence and overall impact on the film. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor give quirky twist to Raj Kapoor, Nargis' Barsaat pose on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar poster)

In the clip from the film that is shared on Twitter, Ranbir plays himself and shares a scene with Vicky and Kiara. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also features in the scene. Ranbir says to both of them: "Mein ek film produce kar rha hu, director ko bol raha hu tum dono ko phone kare," (I am producing a film and will call the director to contact you both.) To this Vicky asks whether the role of the hero will be played by Ranbir. To this, Ranbir replies no and adds: "Ranveer Singh, tera favourite!" (his favourite actor Ranveer Singh) To this, both Kiara and Vicky respond promptly that their favourite is Ranbir. "Chal, chal... jhooth mat bol (," Ranbir replies.

A fan on Twiiter said, "Ranbir Kapoor cameo in #GovindaNaamMera was impressive as he made maximum impact in limited time." One fan wrote, "RK's presence made this song 10 times better with his effortless charm." Another said, "He easily ate the whole movie." “Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo was full superb seeti maar appearance,” said another comment. One fan also wrote, “#RanbirKapoor ‘s cameo in govinda naam mera >>>Such good acting even in a 2 minute cameo.”

Ranbir's last release was Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He starred with Alia Bhatt in the movie, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. He will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next, titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film releases on March 8, 2023.

