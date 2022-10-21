Fans think Twinkle Khanna's niece looks more 'like her maasi' than mom Rinke Khanna. See pic

After actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna posted a picture wishing her niece Naomika Saran on her 18th birthday, a debate started among fans about whom she resembles more. Naomika is the daughter of Twinkle's sister Rinke Khanna and her husband-businessman Sameer Saran. Rinke and Sameer tied the knot in 2003. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna introduces fans to niece Naomika, daughter of Rinke Khanna. See pics)

Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and late actor Rajesh Khanna. A section of the people commented that she looks like her aunt. Many people also said that she resembles her grandmother Dimple. A few fans said that she looks like Rajesh Khanna.

Sharing Naomika's picture, Twinkle wrote, "And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my @naomika14. It's been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her belly button to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads." Reacting to the photo, Farah Khan Ali commented, "Omg. She looks so much like Rinki. Wish her a very happy birthday. Lots and lots of love and blessings @naomika14." Sonali Bendre and Bobby Deol also wished her. Namrata Shirodkar said, "What a beauty."

A fan commented, "Looks very much like her masi (aunt), same hair, face cut and features." "I legit thought that’s a photo from your youth!" said another person. "She resembles you so much, she looks like your daughter," wrote an Instagram user. "So pretty...a reflection of her illustrious aunt," read a comment.

"She looks so much like her mum. And a bit of the Dimple gorgeousness," said a fan. "Never knew you had a niece more than maa she looks like her maasi," commented an Instagram user. "Twinkle Khanna lookalike," wrote a person. "She is absolutely gorgeous and looks like good mix of you and Rinke...Aarav and she has similar eyes!!!!" read another comment. "She looks like your father, her eyes' colour exactly like your son's. She is too gorgeous," said a person.

Like Twinkle, Rinke was also part of the Bollywood film industry and made her debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, alongside Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri in (1999). She has featured in films such as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Jhankaar Beats, among many others. She last seen in Kareena Kapoor starrer-Chameli in 2004.

