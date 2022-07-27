Twinkle Khanna introduces fans to niece Naomika, daughter of Rinke Khanna. See pics

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a rare monochrome picture of her sister Rinke Khanna who turned a year older on Wednesday. She took to her Instagram handle and penned a birthday note for her as well. Twinkle is Rinke's elder sister, which makes her the youngest daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna gets advice on ‘what not to write’ by Akshay Kumar)

In the picture, Rinke Khanna donned a baggy top with her daughter Naomika posing next to her in an off-shoulder dress. The mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera. Both of them also had flower crowns on their head with the help of a Snapchat filter.

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, “Happy birthday to you. May you always have Jimmy Choos. Happy birthday dear Rinke. Happy birthday to you.” She further added in the caption, “Now imagine me singing this out loud and laugh at my voice and be happy little missy.” Soon after she shared the post, celebrities rushed to the comment section and extended warm wishes.

“Happy happy birthday,” wrote Bobby Deol. Tisca Chopra added, “Have a crackling good year darling Rinke.” Stylist Ashley Rebello commented, “Happy birthday my dear Rinke, ur (You’re) simply the best.”

Twinkle shares a close bond with Rinke. However, she rarely shares pictures with her. Much like Twinkle, Rinke was also part of the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, alongside Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.

She was seen in several films such as Jhankaar Beats, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and more. She last starred in Kareena Kapoor starrer-Chameli in 2004. Ever since then, she has not yet signed any project. Rinke tied the knot with businessman Samir Saran in 2003 and was blessed with a daughter Naomika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON