Twinkle Khanna gets advice on ‘what not to write’ by Akshay Kumar, he says, ‘I touch her feet...’

As Akshay Kumar made yet another appearance on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked him how he supports his wife Twinkle Khanna's work and career. Twinkle used to be an actor but made a big leap of careers when she switched to becoming a novelist and columnist. Akshay said that he supports her but asking her to tone down her often controversial stances on political, social issues. (Also read: Akshay Kumar addresses ‘Canadian Kumar’ tag, working with much younger actresses)

About how he helps her, Akshay said on the show, “By just not saying anything to her. Whenever she writes something, try to make her understand, ‘don’t cross the line', touch her feet, make her understand it will cause problems. It takes about two-three hours to make her understand."

When Karan told him that Twinkle still goes ahead and does what she wants, Akshay said that she does ‘mellow’ down her writing still. “If you actually read the copy, that is not so…," he added. Akshay said that he ‘edits’ but with folded hands and a begging stance.

Recently, Twinkle invited quite the social media storm with her piece on The Kashmir Files. Twinkle joked in her Sunday column for The Times Of India about how many filmmakers are rushing to register names of different cities as the titles of their movies, in the hope to emulate the success of Vivek Agnihotri's movie.

Akshay appeared on the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The new season has so far hosted Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Other upcoming gets on the show are Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor.

