Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh replace Kangana Ranaut in Lock Upp Season 2. Watch teaser

Lock Upp is returning with a brand new season, titled Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. The reality show has not only got a new name but also new hosts. Earlier, the first season of the reality show was hosted by Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut, but in the second season, she has been replaced by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Lock Upp to now stream on Netflix, Farah-Riteish replace Kangana

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will host Lock Upp Season 2.

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Recently, the makers unveiled the show's teaser, in which both Riteish and Farah are seen locked up in jail as they discuss how the audience has the power to send anyone to Lock Upp and how, to prevent the same, one must accept their own truth.

When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player. But the brand-new season sees a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd, as the reality show is set to premiere on the streaming platform from June 27.

Lock Upp to feature 14 celebrities

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Lock Upp is a high-scale entertainment format built for a global audience. With immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability, the series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Lock Upp is a high-scale entertainment format built for a global audience. With immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability, the series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But this isn’t about inmates surviving the jail. It’s about perception, confession, and everything in between. The show gives inmates an opportunity to reveal the stories beyond their image. Because in Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, truth isn't just power — it's a currency that can set you free. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But this isn’t about inmates surviving the jail. It’s about perception, confession, and everything in between. The show gives inmates an opportunity to reveal the stories beyond their image. Because in Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, truth isn't just power — it's a currency that can set you free. {{/usCountry}}

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Across six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments, and terminations designed to continuously test resilience and pure survival instincts. As pressure builds, secrets spill, alliances shift, and nothing stays predictable for long.

'Nobody will walk out the same'

Riteish Deshmukh spoke about the show and said, "What makes Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa engaging is that it’s a reflection of the times we live in, and that can be both fun and fascinating. Every contestant enters with their truth and a strategy, but inside Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, everything gets tested. Farah and I will have a front-row seat to every twist, conflict, and revelation. One thing is certain: nobody walks out the same."

Farah Khan added, "Across my career, I’ve seen a lot, but Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is a different beast. No filters, no retakes, just famous people attempting to reveal their true selves, under real pressure. That’s where the asli entertainment begins. Riteish and I have very different styles, which makes this chaos even more fun. If you think you’ve seen drama before, think again… Netflix has ensured this is drama ka bhi baap."

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Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will stream on Netflix from June 27, every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

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