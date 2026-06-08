Farah Khan left Shah Rukh Khan’s performance to meet Michael Jackson, recalls their unforgettable conversation

In her recent vlog, Farah visited Shruti Sinha’s house to celebrate the success of her series, Campus Beats. Actor Shantanu Maheshwari was also present in the vlog. During the conversation, Shruti revealed that she had trained in ballet for eight years in Delhi, following which Farah spoke about how she had always idolised Michael Jackson. Shantanu then pointed out that Farah is among the few Indians who have met the music legend.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has often spoken about her admiration for the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson . Like many fans who come face-to-face with their idol, Farah found herself completely speechless when she finally met him. In her latest vlog, she recalled the memorable encounter and revealed the brief yet unforgettable conversation she shared with the global music icon.

Recalling the meeting, Farah said, "Shah Rukh was performing, and I had gone to choreograph for Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and all. That event sponsor told me Michael Jackson may come as the chief guest. Suddenly main wings main khadi hoon aur Shah Rukh ka performance aaraha hai and sponsor said Michael Jackson aaraha hai....I was going, and the sponsor said but ma'am, your performance? I said bhaad main jaaye. Shah Rukh rahega ghar jaayenge toh (I was standing in the wings, and Shah Rukh's performance was about to begin when the sponsor told me that Michael Jackson was arriving. I immediately started heading over, and they said, 'But ma'am, what about your performance?' I replied, 'To hell with it. If Shah Rukh will be around when we return home)."

She further recalled her interaction with Michael and said, "They took me to his room, and it was completely dark because he didn't like bright lights and all. He was sitting in dim lights, and I am still getting goosebumps telling this. So soft spoken, he asked me, 'What's your name?' and I said Farah Khan. He said, 'such a powerful name', and I then clicked a photo with him standing still, and then later cropped out the sponsors."

Earlier this year, when Michael Jackson’s biopic was released in theatres and received negative reviews from critics, Farah took to Instagram to encourage audiences to watch the film. Sharing a picture of herself with Michael, she wrote, "Point to be noted... critics are morons in every country! Go watch Michael! and someone please give Jaafar Jackson the Oscar next year."