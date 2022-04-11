Farah Khan asks for free snack as discount at New York eatery in funny video; fans say, 'it's our birthright'. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar has accompanied Farah Khan to the US and is leaving no stone unturned in leaking her funny secrets. Now, Karan has shared a video to show how Farah asks for freebies or a discount at American restaurants. Farah was shocked to see Karan sharing such a video and reacted to it in the comments section. Also read: Karan Johar shares pic of Farah Khan shopping for 'high end designer wear' on New York streets, says 'caught you'

The video shows Farah at a food counter, paying for the food she had ordered. As the man at the counter says the food costs 9 dollars, she asks him, “Can I get free nachos as a discount.” He looks amused and simply replies, “No, sorry."

Karan shared the video with the caption, “A transactional @farahkhankunder and a shocked American! But she does ask a valid question! Your thoughts??” Farah reacted to it in the comments section, “How can you put this up??? But you did it for your benefit.”

It seems most of their fans agreed with Farah. Huma Qureshi reacted to the video with laughing emojis. A fan commented, “She's so real... Sab ke mann mein hota hai koi bolne ki himmat America mein nahi karta (we all feel like asking for a discount but don't gather such courage in America)..But Indians have right to ask discount anywhere in the world.” Another wrote, “She really does have valid point.” One more said, “I am a proud Indian and will always ask for a discount…. Our birthright nah ….. Farah was justified.”

Earlier, Karan had shared a picture of Farah checking out sunglasses at a roadside stall. Karan captioned the photo, "Caught you!!!! Shopping for high end designer wear! Show off @farahkhankunder." Farah reacted to it on her Instagram Stories. "Hahahahahahaha (laughing emoji). I live for your comments @karanjohar," she wrote.

Karan will soon be making his return to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

