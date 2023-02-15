Farah Khan confirms MC Stan's diamonds are all real, 'just like him'

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has clarified some doubts that had long been bothering Bigg Boss fans. After the season 16 finale, Farah took to Instagram to share a picture with MC Stan and gave some insight into all the jewellery that he always wears.

The photo showed Farah in a black outfit and MC Stan in a red shirt and black pants. He also wore dark sunglasses and made a sign for the camera. On his neck, he wore multiple thick chains and even one with a large Rupee sign on it, seemingly encrusted with diamonds. Sharing the photo, Farah cleared all doubts as she said, “I checked the diamonds are real, just like MC Stan.”

Farah Khan with MC Stan at her party.

Earlier at the premiere of season 16, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had asked MC Stan about his clothes and jewels when he said he was wearing an outfit worth ₹60 lakh.

Farah threw a big party for her friends from Bollywood and TV on Monday night. It was attended by her brother Sajid Khan and the friends he made on the show as a contestant. Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma were all present. She shared a video of the group singing the Bigg Boss anthem at the party on her terrace. “Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time,” she wrote with her post.

MC Stan is known for tracks such as Basti Ka Hasti, Tadipar, and Gender. He expressed gratitude to his fans and loved ones for their support on the reality TV series. "My motto was to popularise rap and I am happy I was able to do so. I believe I was a bit famous and people knew my songs as well. But Bigg Boss promoted me a lot. I am grateful for an opportunity like Bigg Boss. I want to do songs, tours and do something for the rap community. As an artist, I want to do everything, movies, songs, whatever work I get, I will do it. It’s been eight months I have not dropped anything, I will drop a song very soon," MC Stan told PTI in an interview.

