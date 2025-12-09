Farah Khan shares rare pics with Shirish Kunder on 21st anniversary, reveals mean comment someone once made about them

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan keeps her personal life quite private and rarely shares pictures with her husband or children. However, the filmmaker treated fans to a beautiful archive of her romantic photos with husband Shirish Kunder as she wished him on their 21st wedding anniversary. Farah Khan shares unseen romantic pictures with husband Shirish Kunder.

Farah Khan's romantic anniversary post for Shirish Kunder

On Tuesday, Farah took to Instagram and shared a reel set to the song Jaane Kyun from Dostana, featuring a montage of her romantic and unseen pictures with Shirish. The first picture showed them gazing into each other’s eyes and blushing while standing near the crib of their children. The second and third photos offered a glimpse into their happy moments from their intimate wedding ceremony, which was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan. She also included a perfect family picture in the video featuring her husband and their children posing together.

However, it was the last photo that caught everyone’s attention, showing the couple striking a romantic pose, with Shirish holding Farah close. Sharing the video, she penned a quirky note expressing her love for Shirish, which read, “21 yrs ago sm1 (who had not bn invited to our wedding) passed a bitchy comment that ‘I’ll attend her next one’… sorry pal, this one’s going ok till now. Happy anniversary @shirishkunder… we may not hold hands in public (for that ul have to come out with me 😜) but it’s u who holds our family together… n I ❤️ u… have I embarrassed you enough??”

Chunky Panday, Vaibhavi Merchant and Rajkummar Rao showered love on the reel and wished them a happy anniversary. Fans also sent love and blessings to the couple, calling them the “best jodi”.

When Farah Khan talked about Shirish Kunder

During her conversation with Sania Mirza on the podcast Serving It Up with Sania, Farah recalled how some people in the film industry ignored her husband because he wasn’t as successful as she was. Speaking about keeping her personal life private, Farah said, “We know we are secure in our marriage, and we don’t need to hold hands on the red carpet. Sometimes, I feel that the more people are holding hands on the red carpet, something is brewing.”

Farah and Shirish first met at the edit table of Farah’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, and fell in love. They have since worked together on films like Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. The couple tied the knot in 2004, and in 2008 they became parents to triplets — Diva, Anya and Czar — through IVF.