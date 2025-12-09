Does Akshaye Khanna know he’s going viral after Dhurandhar? Farah Khan says, ‘I’m sending him…’

After wooing the audience with his performance in Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna is back with his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. This time, the internet seems obsessed with him, as social media is abuzz with memes and clips from the film. However, since the actor is not on social media, fans are curious to know if he is even aware of all the attention he’s getting. Farah Khan has sorted that out for everyone. Farah Khan reveals she is keeping Akshaye Khanna updated about the love he's getting for Dhurandhar.

Farah Khan keeps Akshaye Khanna updated

A post by a meme account recently surfaced online, featuring Akshaye’s look as Rehman Dakait, looking effortlessly cool in a turban and sunglasses. The caption asked, “Does Akshaye Khanna know he’s getting all this attention?” But it was Farah Khan’s reaction in the comments that stole the show.

The filmmaker, who directed Akshaye in Tees Maar Khan, cheekily replied, “I’m sending him the TMK memes 😂”.

Within minutes, her response was shared on Reddit, with many calling her a hero for keeping Akshaye updated on the meme craze that has suddenly taken over social media. One of the comments read, “Farah Khan is a vibe.” Another wrote, “We need TMK 2 now with the same cast.” Someone else added, “Thank you Farah for doing such noble work.” Another fan wrote, “Farah is an angel.” One user even asked Farah to make her next cooking vlog with Akshaye Khanna.

Akshaye’s fierce and brutal avatar as Rehman Dakait has won hearts. His dance entry to the Flipperachi song Fa9la went viral on social media, leaving people obsessed with him.

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller tells the story of an Indian spy, Hamza, who infiltrates the Lyrai gang of Rehman Dakait in order to dismantle the group and gather information about their dealings with ISIS to prevent terrorist attacks in India. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles, is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar has received positive reviews from the audience and has been flourishing at the box office. The film has so far collected ₹160 crore worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down.