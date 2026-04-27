Farah Khan feels Aparshakti Khurana has better comic timing than brother Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘He became such good actor’

Farah recently visited Aparshakti’s Mumbai home for one of her popular cooking vlogs, accompanied by her cook Dilip. During the visit, she gave viewers a tour of the actor’s house, describing its aesthetic as a blend of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film set and her own Om Shanti Om. The aesthetic interiors and dramatic design clearly impressed her.

Bollywood brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have both carved a niche for themselves in the industry, winning audiences over with their natural performances and impeccable comic timing. However, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan seems to have picked a favourite, and it is Aparshakti.

During the vlog, Farah reminisced about the first time she met Aparshakti, back when he was working as a radio jockey. She revealed that their paths crossed during the promotions of Om Shanti Om. Recalling her initial impression, she admitted she had her doubts about his transition to films. “Jab yeh filmon mein aa raha tha, mujhe laga tha RJ kaise hi aayega, but he’s done so well yaar. Not only that, he has become such a good actor too (When he was entering films, I wondered how a radio jockey would manage, but he has done really well. Not only that, he has also become such a good actor),” she said.

The conversation took a humorous turn when Farah compared the Khurrana brothers. Turning to Aparshakti, she said, “Ayushmann is there, of course, but sometimes I feel your comic timing is better than his. Sorry, Ayushmann.” Her playful remark left Aparshakti laughing.

About Aparshakti Khurana Aparshakti began his Bollywood journey with Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, which went on to become a global blockbuster, earning over ₹2,000 crore worldwide. Since then, he has been part of several successful films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He also received widespread acclaim for his performance in the web series Jubilee, proving his range beyond comedy.

Looking ahead, Aparshakti will next be seen in Badtameez Gill, a comedy-drama centred on a dysfunctional family. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vaani Kapoor and Sheeba Chaddha, and is directed by Navjot Gulati. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has confirmed that she plans to begin work on her next directorial by the end of the year. She revealed that she would only take on the project if Shah Rukh Khan is available, adding that otherwise she would rather wait and continue focusing on her YouTube content. The duo have previously delivered blockbuster hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, making fans excited about a potential reunion.